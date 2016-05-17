MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17
DUBAI, May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Xilinx Inc
* Xilinx appoints Saar Gillai, Ron Jankov, and Tom Lee to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President