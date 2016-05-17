BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Canadian Zinc Corp
* Canadian Zinc reports financial results for first quarter of 2016 and operations update
* Says reported a net loss of $777,000 for three month period ended March 31, 2016 versus net loss of $3,822,000 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qruBLG) Further company coverage: