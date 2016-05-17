BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Momo Inc :
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 93 percent to $50.9 million
* Qtrly diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was $0.03
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was $0.06
* Monthly Active Users ("MAU") were 72.3 million in March 2016, compared to 78.1 million in March 2015
* Says membership subscription revenues were $14.9 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of 14%
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share