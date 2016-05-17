May 17 Abeona Therapeutics

* Safety studies in animal models of sanfilippo syndrome have demonstrated delivery of abo-102 is well tolerated with minimal side effects

* Doses First Patient In Phase 1/2 Trial With Abo-102 gene therapy for patients with sanfilippo syndrome type a (mps iiia) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)