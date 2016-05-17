BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Abeona Therapeutics
* Safety studies in animal models of sanfilippo syndrome have demonstrated delivery of abo-102 is well tolerated with minimal side effects
* Doses First Patient In Phase 1/2 Trial With Abo-102 gene therapy for patients with sanfilippo syndrome type a (mps iiia)
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share