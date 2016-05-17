BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Resonant Inc
* Resonant signs second licensing agreement
* License agreement includes 3 Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) duplexer designs for high volume bands
* Design acceptance milestone payments and royalty terms have been agreed upon, but will not be disclosed
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share