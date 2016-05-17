BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.33
* Q1 revenue $10 million versus $13.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.32
* "We anticipate an increase in adjusted EBITDA for full year of 2016 as compared to 2015"
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share