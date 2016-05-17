May 17 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue $10 million versus $13.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.32

* "We anticipate an increase in adjusted EBITDA for full year of 2016 as compared to 2015" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)