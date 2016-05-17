May 17 Palatin Technologies Inc

* Believes that existing capital resources will be adequate to fund planned operations through quarter ending september 30, 2016

* Palatin technologies, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results; teleconference and webcast to be held on may 17, 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)