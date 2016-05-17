BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Palatin Technologies Inc
* Believes that existing capital resources will be adequate to fund planned operations through quarter ending september 30, 2016
* Palatin technologies, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results; teleconference and webcast to be held on may 17, 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share