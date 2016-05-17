May 17 Francesca's Holdings Corp

* Q1 2016 preliminary comparable sales increase of 2% and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 expected

* Former lead director, Richard Kunes, has been named interim chairman, president and CEO

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Search for a permanent CEO has commenced

* Announces resignation of Michael Barnes Chairman, president and CEO