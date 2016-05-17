BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Francesca's Holdings Corp
* Q1 2016 preliminary comparable sales increase of 2% and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 expected
* Former lead director, Richard Kunes, has been named interim chairman, president and CEO
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Search for a permanent CEO has commenced
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces resignation of Michael Barnes Chairman, president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qruBLG) Further company coverage: