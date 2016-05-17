BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Us Concrete Inc :
* U.S. Concrete launches proposed $350 million senior notes offering
* Proposes to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay all of outstanding borrowings under revolving facility
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering also to redeem or otherwise retire all of its outstanding 8.50% senior secured notes due 2018Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.