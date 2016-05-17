May 17 Us Concrete Inc :

* U.S. Concrete launches proposed $350 million senior notes offering

* Proposes to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay all of outstanding borrowings under revolving facility

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering also to redeem or otherwise retire all of its outstanding 8.50% senior secured notes due 2018