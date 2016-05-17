May 17 E Commerce China Dangdang Inc :

* Dangdang announces receipt of revised non-binding proposal to acquire the company at US$6.50 per ads or US$1.30 per common share

* Special committee of board formed to consider original proposal by buyer group is evaluating revised proposal

* Says received a non-binding proposal from Peggy Yu Yu , Chairwoman of Board, and Mr. Guoqing Li , CEO

* Binding proposal to acquire the company at US$6.50 per ADS or US$1.30 per common share