May 17 American Homes 4 Rent

* Series D preferred shares have an initial liquidation preference of $25 per share

* Offering is expected to close on May 24, 2016

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 9 million of 6.5% series D preferred shares raising proceeds of about $225 million

* Tamara Hughes Gustavson , daughter of board's chairman to buy $10 million series D preferred shares in private placement

* American homes 4 rent announces pricing of 6.5% series D preferred share offering