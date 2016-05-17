BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rq4ToP) Further company coverage:
May 17 American Homes 4 Rent
* Series D preferred shares have an initial liquidation preference of $25 per share
* Offering is expected to close on May 24, 2016
* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 9 million of 6.5% series D preferred shares raising proceeds of about $225 million
* Tamara Hughes Gustavson , daughter of board's chairman to buy $10 million series D preferred shares in private placement
* Tamara Hughes Gustavson will purchase $10 million of series D preferred shares at public offering price
* American homes 4 rent announces pricing of 6.5% series D preferred share offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.