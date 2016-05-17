BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 LifeLock Inc :
* LifeLock announces an additional accelerated share repurchase transaction
* LifeLock Inc says commencement of an additional accelerated share repurchase transaction with bank of America, N.A. For approximately $48 million
* Final settlement of transactions under new ASR agreement is expected to take place on or before end of Q3 2016
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.