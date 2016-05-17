May 17 LifeLock Inc :

* LifeLock announces an additional accelerated share repurchase transaction

* LifeLock Inc says commencement of an additional accelerated share repurchase transaction with bank of America, N.A. For approximately $48 million

* Final settlement of transactions under new ASR agreement is expected to take place on or before end of Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)