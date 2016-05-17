BRIEF-Ml Gold to not sell 100 pct interest in block 103 iron ore property to Accend Capital
* Will not be selling its 100% interest in block 103 iron ore property to Accend capital corporation
May 17 Great Basin Scientific Inc
* Great basin initiates clinical trial for bordatella direct test
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services