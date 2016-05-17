BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Intrexon Corp
* Intrexon appoints Geno Germano to role of president
* Germano was most recently a group president of Pfizer's global innovative pharma business
* CEO Randal Kirk says goal is to broaden Geno's role eventually succeeding him as CEO
* CEO Randal Kirk says goal is to eventually become executive chairman
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.