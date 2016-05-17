May 17 Intrexon Corp

* Intrexon appoints Geno Germano to role of president

* Germano was most recently a group president of Pfizer's global innovative pharma business

* CEO Randal Kirk says goal is to broaden Geno's role eventually succeeding him as CEO

* CEO Randal Kirk says goal is to eventually become executive chairman