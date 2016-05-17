May 17 Poet Technologies Inc

* Upon completion of transaction, poet will own 100% of bb photonics and its assets

* Says there will be no liabilities assumed on closing

* Will acquire 100% of shares of bb photonics from shareholders in consideration of issuance of about 2 million shares from its treasury

* Poet technologies to acquire bb photonics