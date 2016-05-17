BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Poet Technologies Inc
* Upon completion of transaction, poet will own 100% of bb photonics and its assets
* Says there will be no liabilities assumed on closing
* Will acquire 100% of shares of bb photonics from shareholders in consideration of issuance of about 2 million shares from its treasury
* Poet technologies to acquire bb photonics
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.