BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rq4ToP) Further company coverage:
May 17 Bankrate Inc
* Bankrate announces proposed agreement to settle private securities class action
* Bankrate would pay a total of $20 million in cash to a settlement fund
* Under terms of proposed settlement, Bankrate would pay a total of $20 million in cash to a settlement fund to resolve all claims asserted on behalf of investors
* Approximately 70% of settlement fund is expected to be paid from insurance proceeds
* To settle private securities class action pending against company and certain current and former officers of company
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.