BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces reduction in workforce as part of operating expense management plan
* Reducing its workforce by approximately 30%
* Expects to complete reduction in workforce immediately
* Reduction in workforce affects employees from Catalyst's commercial team
* Believe currently available resources will be sufficient to complete development of and refile NDA for firdapse for lems, cms
* Reduction in workforce is part of ongoing efforts to conserve cash to complete requirements for NDA submission of Firdapse
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.