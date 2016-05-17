BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Diana Containerships Inc :
* Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Time charter revenues, net of prepaid charter revenue amortization, were $11.8 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $13.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $14.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $11.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.