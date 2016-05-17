May 17 Diana Containerships Inc :

* Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Time charter revenues, net of prepaid charter revenue amortization, were $11.8 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $13.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $14.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $11.8 million