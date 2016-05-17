BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Agria Corp :
* Agria announces change to board of directors
* Company's executive director Mr. Brent De Jong will step down, effective May 31, 2016
* De Jong is stepping down from his board position to focus on personal and other business interests and commitment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.