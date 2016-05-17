BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
* Qtrly comparable restaurant revenue decreased 2.6%
* Red robin gourmet burgers inc says expects capital investments of around $190 million, which includes 13 restaurants acquired in first quarter
* Expects to remodel around 70 locations as part of its brand transformation initiative in 2016
* Red robin gourmet burgers inc sees flat to slightly negative comparable revenue growth for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.66, revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 10 basis point change in restaurant-level operating profit margin expected to impact eps by approximately $0.09 in 2016
* Red robin gourmet burgers reports results for the fiscal first quarter ended april 17, 2016
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 8 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 revenue $402.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $415.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.