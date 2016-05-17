BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Essetifin S.P.A.
* Acquired through second closing of non-brokered private placement 1.5 million common shares in capital of fennec pharmaceuticals
* Essetifin announces acquisition of additional shares of fennec pharmaceuticals and filing of its early warning report
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.