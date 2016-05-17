BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc
* First choice healthcare solutions announces record results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 189 percent to $7.242 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.