BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Extreme Networks Inc:
* Extreme networks names Drew Davies as chief financial officer
* Ken Arola, current CFO, will work with Mr. Davies to ensure a seamless transition of his responsibilities
* Davies succeeds Ken Arola
* Davies most recently served as vice president, corporate controller at Marvell Semiconductor Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.