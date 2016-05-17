BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Cemtrex Inc
* Net income for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $829,896 as compared to $1.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2015
* Cemtrex announces q2 results with sales increasing 32%
* Q2 sales rose 32 percent to $18.91 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.