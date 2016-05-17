BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Strongbridge Biopharma PLC :
* Strongbridge Biopharma PLC reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Company believes it has sufficient existing cash and cash equivalents to fund planned operations into Q4 of 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.