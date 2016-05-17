BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Top Image Systems Ltd :
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $7.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Top Image Systems' Q1 revenues grow 28% sequentially to $8.5 million, 60% of revenue is recurring
* Q1 NON-GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $8.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.