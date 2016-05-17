BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
May 17 Retractable Technologies Inc
* Retractable technologies, inc. Reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Qtrly operating loss was $894 thousand compared to $895 thousand last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: