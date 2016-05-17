BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 Vipshop Holdings Ltd
* Vipshop holdings ltd says q1 gross profit increased by 38% to rmb2.96 billion ( us$458 million ) from rmb2.14 billion in prior year period
* Says Q1 Non-Gaap income from operations increased by 48% to rmb765 million ( us$119 million ) from rmb517 million in prior year period
* Q1 non-gaap net income increased by 28% to rmb623 million ( us$97 million ) from rmb487 million in prior year period
* Vipshop reports unaudited first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue rmb 12.17 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 12.33 billion
Sees q2 2016 revenue rmb 12.3 billion to rmb 12.8 billion
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016