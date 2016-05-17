May 17 Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Vipshop holdings ltd says q1 gross profit increased by 38% to rmb2.96 billion ( us$458 million ) from rmb2.14 billion in prior year period

* Says Q1 Non-Gaap income from operations increased by 48% to rmb765 million ( us$119 million ) from rmb517 million in prior year period

* Q1 non-gaap net income increased by 28% to rmb623 million ( us$97 million ) from rmb487 million in prior year period

* Vipshop reports unaudited first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rmb 12.17 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 12.33 billion

* Sees q2 2016 revenue rmb 12.3 billion to rmb 12.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)