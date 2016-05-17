BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Titanium Transportation Group Inc
* Revenue for quarter rose to $28.1 million, a 17% increase
* Ebitda for quarter was $2.5 million, an 11% decrease from q1 of 2015
* Titanium Transportation group announces first quarter results, reports 17% increase in revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016