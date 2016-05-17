BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Lsb Industries
* LSB Industries inc says expects to be selling ammonia into pipeline by end of May
* New ammonia plant will gradually ramp production volume over next two months, expected to reach full capacity by beginning of q3
* LSB Industries, inc. announces the start of production at its El Dorado, Arkansas facility's ammonia plant; full production level to be attained by third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016