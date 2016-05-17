May 17 Lsb Industries

* LSB Industries inc says expects to be selling ammonia into pipeline by end of May

* New ammonia plant will gradually ramp production volume over next two months, expected to reach full capacity by beginning of q3

* LSB Industries, inc. announces the start of production at its El Dorado, Arkansas facility's ammonia plant; full production level to be attained by third quarter 2016