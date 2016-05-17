BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Dynagas LNG Partners LP
* Qtrly earnings per common unit $0.43
* Qtrly voyage revenues $42.7 million versus $35.6 million
* Dynagas LNG partners lp reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016