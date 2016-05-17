BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 Acxiom Corp
* FY2016 revenue view $838.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $0.55 to slightly higher
* Acxiom announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $870 million to $890 million
* Q4 revenue $225 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.9 million
* Q4 revenue $225 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016