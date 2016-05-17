BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 18 Transcat Inc
* On service side, expect double-digit top-line performance with strong organic growth in 2016
* "On track to grow revenue to $175 million to $200 million over next five years with double-digit ebitda margins at that level"
* Transcat reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 revenue rose 1.6 percent to $32.9 million
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016