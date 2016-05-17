BRIEF-United Overseas Bank sees lower NPL from oil and gas sector in 2017
* "UOB believes that new non-performing loans and specific allowances from oil and gas sector should be lower in 2017 than in 2016"
May 17 Radian Group
* Committee has employed assistance of spencer stuart, and will take into consideration internal as well as external candidates
* Radian group inc says board has appointed a special committee to commence a search for his successor
* Radian ceo s.a. Ibrahim to retire in december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Stuttgart probe similar to investigation of VW execs (Adds Porsche SE comment)