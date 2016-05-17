BRIEF-United Overseas Bank sees lower NPL from oil and gas sector in 2017
* "UOB believes that new non-performing loans and specific allowances from oil and gas sector should be lower in 2017 than in 2016"
May 17 Freepoint Commodities LLC
* Freepoint Commodities extends facility and upsizes to usd 1.45 billion; can grow to $2 billion Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Stuttgart probe similar to investigation of VW execs (Adds Porsche SE comment)