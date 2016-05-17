BRIEF-United Overseas Bank sees lower NPL from oil and gas sector in 2017
* "UOB believes that new non-performing loans and specific allowances from oil and gas sector should be lower in 2017 than in 2016"
May 17 Aercap Holdings NV
* Units priced offering of senior notes, consisting of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.95% senior notes due 2022
* Aercap Holdings N.V. announces pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes
* Stuttgart probe similar to investigation of VW execs (Adds Porsche SE comment)