May 17 Saratoga Investment Corp

* NAV was $125.1 million as of February 29, 2016 , a $2.6 million increase from a NAV of $122.6 million as of February 28, 2015

* Saratoga Investment Corp. announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.07