BRIEF-United Overseas Bank sees lower NPL from oil and gas sector in 2017
* "UOB believes that new non-performing loans and specific allowances from oil and gas sector should be lower in 2017 than in 2016"
May 17 Saratoga Investment Corp
* NAV was $125.1 million as of February 29, 2016 , a $2.6 million increase from a NAV of $122.6 million as of February 28, 2015
* Saratoga Investment Corp. announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* "UOB believes that new non-performing loans and specific allowances from oil and gas sector should be lower in 2017 than in 2016"
* Stuttgart probe similar to investigation of VW execs (Adds Porsche SE comment)