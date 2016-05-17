May 17 China Digital Tv Holding Co Ltd

* Expects smart card shipment volumes in Q2 of 2016 to be in range of 2.0 million to 2.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* China Digital TV announces unaudited first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 7.3 percent to $13 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $7.2 million to $8.2 million