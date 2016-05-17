BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 China Digital Tv Holding Co Ltd
* Expects smart card shipment volumes in Q2 of 2016 to be in range of 2.0 million to 2.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* China Digital TV announces unaudited first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue fell 7.3 percent to $13 million
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $7.2 million to $8.2 million
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016