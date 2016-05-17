BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 HC2 Holdings Inc
* HC2 submits letter to the Andersons Inc. regarding potential acquisition
* Letter states "continued desire" to acquire Andersons for $37 per share in cash
* Letter states "continued desire" to acquire Andersons for total purchase price of $1.043 billion, plus assumption of $402 million in debt
* HC2 submits letter to the Andersons Inc. Regarding potential acquisition
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016