May 17 Trilogy Energy Corp

* Maturity date has been extended from April 30, 2017 to April 30, 2018

* Borrowing base has been re-determined at $300 million

* Increase in pricing for all borrowings in excess of $250 million

* Trilogy Energy Corp. announces amendments to its credit facility