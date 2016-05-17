BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 Trilogy Energy Corp
* Maturity date has been extended from April 30, 2017 to April 30, 2018
* Borrowing base has been re-determined at $300 million
* Increase in pricing for all borrowings in excess of $250 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp. announces amendments to its credit facility
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016