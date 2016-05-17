BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones
May 17 Alvopetro Energy Ltd
* Terminated production facilities rental contract for 182(B1) well and plan to transition to co owned equipment over coming months
* Qtrly loss per basic and diluted earnings per share $0.05
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016