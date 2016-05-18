May 17 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

* Debentures will be issued at a price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of debentures

* Cominar announces offering of $225 million of series 10 senior unsecured debentures due May 23, 2023 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)