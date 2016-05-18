BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
May 17 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd
* Connacher Oil and Gas files for CCAA protection and receives order permitting interim financing of up to US$20 million
* Says during CCAA proceedings, it is expected that company's operations will continue uninterrupted
* There are no intended changes to management team or composition of board of directors of company
* Interim financing is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support business of applicants during CCAA proceedings
* Obtained approval to initiate a sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with CCAA proceedings
* Connacher Oil and Gas limited files for CCAA protection and receives order permitting interim financing of up to US$20 million and initiation of sales and investment solicitation process
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.