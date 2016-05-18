May 17 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd

* Connacher Oil and Gas files for CCAA protection and receives order permitting interim financing of up to US$20 million

* Says during CCAA proceedings, it is expected that company's operations will continue uninterrupted

* There are no intended changes to management team or composition of board of directors of company

* Interim financing is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support business of applicants during CCAA proceedings

* Obtained approval to initiate a sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with CCAA proceedings

Obtained approval to initiate a sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with CCAA proceedings