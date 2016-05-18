BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen says takeover talks with potential bidder have ended
* TAKOVER TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BIDDER ON CO'S SHARES AND CERTIFICATES ENDED
May 17 Phaserx Inc
* Priced its IPO of 3.7 million shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $5.00 per share
* Phaserx announces pricing of initial public offering
* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - currently delta has nearly released its full production capacity, but still cannot meet market demand