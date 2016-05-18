BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 pct stake by Aceville in Flipkart
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
May 18 inContact Inc:
* inContact to be acquired by NICE Systems for $14.00 per share in cash
* Deal will be funded from NICE's cash on hand and committed debt financing provided by JPmorgan Chase Bank and Royal Bank of Canada
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets