May 18 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Lowe's reports first quarter sales and earnings results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 sales $15.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $14.87 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 7.3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for 2016, total sales are expected to increase approximately 6 percent, including 53 rd week

* Q1 results include an unrealized gain on a foreign currency which increased pre-tax earnings for q1 by $0.11per share

* Sees comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 4 percent in fiscal year 2016

* Says diluted earnings per share of approximately $4.11 are expected for fiscal year ending february 3, 2017

* Lowe's business outlook excludes impact of pending rona acquisition

* Says 53 rd week is expected to increase total sales by approximately 1.5 percent

* Says lowe's business outlook excludes impact of pending rona acquisition