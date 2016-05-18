BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 pct stake by Aceville in Flipkart
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
May 18 Stonegate Agricom Ltd
* Stonegate Agricom announces $1.47 million private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets