May 18 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd :
* ICL Israel Chemicals reports Q1 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 sales fell 9.7 percent to $1.27 billion
* Qtrly adjusted EPS of approximately $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $1.30
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's lower sales in quarter is attributed primarily
to a decrease in volumes sold and a drop in selling prices
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
* For 2016 and 2017, ICL's dividend payout ratio will
comprise up to 50% of its adjusted annual net income
* Qtrly operating income was impacted by lower sales volumes
and prices in fertilizers segment
* Says adjusted company's dividend policy
* Says to limit capital expenditures (excluding
acquisitions) so as not to exceed $650 million a year in 2016
and 2017
* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd qtrly potash production 1.4
million tonnes versus 834,000 tonnes
* "Potash market is adversely affected by delay of 2016
contracts with China, which is usually a trigger for other
markets"
* "Weak sales to China and India also hurt potash business
profit margins"
