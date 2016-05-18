May 18 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd :

* ICL Israel Chemicals reports Q1 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 sales fell 9.7 percent to $1.27 billion

* Qtrly adjusted EPS of approximately $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company's lower sales in quarter is attributed primarily to a decrease in volumes sold and a drop in selling prices

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share

* For 2016 and 2017, ICL's dividend payout ratio will comprise up to 50% of its adjusted annual net income

* Qtrly operating income was impacted by lower sales volumes and prices in fertilizers segment

* Says adjusted company's dividend policy

* Says to limit capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) so as not to exceed $650 million a year in 2016 and 2017

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd qtrly potash production 1.4 million tonnes versus 834,000 tonnes

* "Potash market is adversely affected by delay of 2016 contracts with China, which is usually a trigger for other markets"

* "Weak sales to China and India also hurt potash business profit margins"