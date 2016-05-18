May 18 Hormel Foods Corp Qtrly Jennie

* Raising fiscal 2016 earnings guidance range from $1.50 to $1.56 per share to $1.56 to $1.60 per share

* Qtrly grocery products operating profit up 21 percent; volume down 1 percent; dollar sales up 1 percent

* O turkey store operating profit up 20 percent; volume down 5 percent; dollar sales down 4 percent

* Qtrly refrigerated foods operating profit up 13 percent; volume up 3 percent; dollar sales up 7 percent

* Hormel foods corp qtrly specialty foods operating profit up 74 percent; volume down 2 percent; dollar sales down 5 percent

* "we expect international to return to growth in back half of fiscal 2016"

* During quarter, "excellent results in refrigerated foods and grocery products were driven by favorable pork operating margins"

* International segment was challenged by weak exports and high pork costs in china

* International segment "was challenged by weak exports and high pork costs in china" during quarter

* Qtrly profit for refrigerated foods increased 13 percent; including applegate, sales were up 7 percent during quarter

* Expect international segment to return to growth in back half of 2016 led by export sales of spam family of products,skippy peanut butter

* Qtrly jennie-o turkey store sales down 4 percent reflecting volume shortfalls from impact of avian influenza in fiscal 2015

* Hormel foods achieves record second quarter results and raises fiscal 2016 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 sales $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)