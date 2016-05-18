May 18 Qiwi Plc :

* Qiwi announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share rub 20.41

* Q1 earnings per share view rub 16.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total adjusted net revenue for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was rub 2,509 million ($37.1 million), a decrease of 0.2%

* Qiwi plc qtrly payment adjusted net revenue was rub 2,004 million ($29.6 million), an increase of 9% compared

* Reiterates 2016 guidance

* "we believe that 2016 will be challenging"

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share

* Board of directors approved a dividend of usd 22 cents per share

* "We continue to pursue certain M&A targets, thus our view on dividends distribution throughout 2016 is subject to change"

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Qtrly revenue rub 4,160 million versus rub 3,971 million

* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent rub 11.79

* Q1 revenue view rub 2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view rub 74.22, revenue view rub 10.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)